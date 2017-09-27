Terry Anthony Clarke, 54, of Lothian, MD formerly of California, MD passed away on September 19, 2017 at his home. Born on June 11, 1963 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of Robin Marie Mcleod Clarke and Claude Mitchel Clarke of California, MD. Terry was the loving husband of Lisa Kay Clarke and is survived by his children Crystal Ahmed (Ray) of Bucks County, PA and Nichole Lombardo (Michael) of Pasadena, MD; Siblings Gary Clarke of Florida, and Sara Clarke of California, MD. He graduated from Great Mills High School in 1981. Terry moved to Lothian, MD in 2014 to be closer to his business, but considered St. Mary’s County, MD his home. His entrepreneurial spirit resulted in the creation of Marine Technologies, Inc. in Baltimore, MD, the ownership of Tiki Bar in Solomons, MD and multiple other businesses.

Terry enjoyed fishing, political observation and piloting his private plane. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, community philanthropist and dog lover. He was a member of the Association of Diving Contractors International (ADCI), Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), and Solomons Business Association (SBA).

A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Chapel Leonardtown, MD. Interment will be private.