Help St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Identify Hurricane Harvey Donation Thief

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying the individuals and suspect pictured.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 45150 First Colony Way, California, Maryland was collecting donations in a large water jug to help the employees of a Texas Chick-fil-A damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2017 between 5:36PM and 5:54PM, the pictured subjects were interacting together inside of the Chick-Fil-A located in California, Maryland. As 4 of the 5 subjects exited the business, the SUSPECT wearing, what appears to be a stripped hooded sweatshirt and glasses, grabbed the donation jar and fled the business. The subjects were last seen leaving the parking lot; one of the vehicles being a light colored SUV possibly a Toyota Rav 4.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect, any of the other subjects, or about this crime in general is asked to call DFC S. Terpak at 301.475.4200 ext. *8051 or by email at Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com CASE #47348-17.

Callers may also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or TEXT a TIP to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED and callers can remain ANONYMOUS. St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers REWARDS of up to $1,000 for information about a crime that leads to an arrest or indictment.

