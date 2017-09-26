Prince George’s County Police Department Investigating Fatal Collision in Capitol Heights

September 26, 2017

The Prince George’s County Police Department, Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle collision in Capitol Heights.

The victim is 29-year-old Carlos Price of Hylton Street in Capitol Heights.

On September 24th, at about 7:30 pm, patrol officers were called to Walker Mill Road at County Road for the report of a collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

The preliminary investigation reveals Price was on a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Walker Mill Road when, for reasons which remain under investigation, he collided with the back of the SUV. Price died of his injuries several hours later. The driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt and remained on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

