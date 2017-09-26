Sobriety Checkpoint Results for Charles County

On Wednesday, September 20, 2017, between 7:00 p.m. & 10:30 p.m., members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Maryland State Police, Natural Resources Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and La Plata Police Department, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on northbound and southbound Leonardtown Road south of Renner Road.

The checkpoint was conducted using funding from a grant provided by the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

A total of 1,534 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Officers issued seven citations, seven warnings, and two equipment repair orders.

One person was charged with possession of marijuana. Two motorists were tested for suspected impairment; one was arrested for an illegal drug offense. Of the citations issued, one was to a suspended driver and another was for a vehicle with suspended registration plates.