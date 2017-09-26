$8 Million Improvement Plan for Fort Smallwood Park Announced

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh today announced the County plans to invest more than $8 million to improve Fort Smallwood Park in Pasadena.

“This investment will continue to improve the experience for our citizens who enjoy the majesty of Fort Smallwood Park,” said Schuh. “These improvements to Fort Smallwood will ensure it remains a destination for our citizens for generations to come.”

The planned improvements over the next four years include the rehabilitation of the barracks to serve as a Visitor’s Center, new comfort station, concession building, trail expansion and new maintenance facility.

Fort Smallwood Park’s recreational amenities include a two lane boat ramp, 380-foot fishing pier, children’s playground, historic gun battery and barracks, walking trails, beaches, pond and volleyball and basketball courts. Fort Smallwood was a sea coast defense built in the late 1880’s to the early part of the 1900’s. The fort was in use from 1890 until 1927. The 380-foot “Bill Burton Fishing Pier” is wonderful asset for fishermen, birdwatchers, and admirers of local scenery.

This project was made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road, and quality of life infrastructure improvements in from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.