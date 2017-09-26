Public Hearing on Military Service Credit Scheduled for Oct. 3, 2017

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Oct. 3, 2017, to consider and receive comments on an ordinance that allows members of the Sheriff’s Department Pension Plan to receive service credit for both military and prior law enforcement service. The hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Commissioner’s Hearing Room in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.

Citizens can view the local amendments online at the link provided below. For additional information, contact the Calvert County Department of Finance & Budget at 410-535-1600, ext. 2435 or via email at Timothy.Hayden@calvertcountymd.gov. Individuals who cannot attend the public hearing may submit written comments. These comments must be received by 4:30 p.m., Oct. 2, 2017, and may be submitted by emailing COMMISS@calvertcountymd.gov or through the U.S. mail to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.