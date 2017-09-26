Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces October Promotions

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following October monthly promotions and reminders:

Cat Appreciation Month (Monday, Oct. 2 to Tuesday, Oct. 31)

In honor of National Cat Day on Oct. 29, the shelter will offer feline friends at a discounted rate during October. Senior cats 6 years old and over will be $10, cats ages 1 to 5 years old will be $25, and kittens younger than 1 year old will be $50. Come adopt your new furry friend today!

National Feral Cat Day (Monday, Oct. 16)

This day is a great time to learn more about feral cats and Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR). Feral cats are not socialized to people like pet cats are. TNR is a process where feral cats are trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated for rabies, and then returned to the location they were trapped. TNR stabilizes and reduces feral cat populations. Many area clinics off special promotions for the altering of feral cars. Contact the Paw Prints Animal Hospital at 301-885-0263 or the Humane Society of Charles County at 301-645-8181 for more details.

Halloween Paw-ty (Friday, Oct. 20)

Celebrate Halloween with us this year at the Brandywine Pet Valu (15904 Crain Highway, Brandywine) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meet adoptable animals and get great deals in the store.

Coming to an Area near You

The shelter will be in your neighborhood with animals available for adoption. Come adopt your next best friend!

•Tractor Supply Company (10795 Wawa Lane, White Plains) on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•Mutt Madness at the Charles County Fairgrounds (8440 Fairground Road, La Plata) on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•St. Charles Town Center (11110 Mall Circle, Waldorf) on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free Spay/Neuter Clinics

Are you income-disadvantaged and own pets? You may qualify for free altering of pets. Call Paw Prints Animal Hospital at 301-885-0263 or Humane Society of Charles County at 301-645-8181 for more details.

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your “purrfect” pet. Follow the Tri-County Animal Shelter on Facebook for adoptable pets, pet tips, and more at www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD/. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.