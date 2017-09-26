Solomons Visitor Center Returns to Fall/Winter Schedule

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development announces the Solomons Visitor Information Center returns to its fall/winter seasonal schedule Oct. 1, 2017. From October through April 30, the center is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Solomons Visitor Information Center is located at 14175 Solomons Island Road South, across from the Calvert Marine Museum. Stop by any weekend and talk with knowledgeable staff to learn information about the county’s local attractions, hotels, restaurants and other travel information. Coming this fall, the visitor center will also be selling Calvert County themed gifts and souvenirs.