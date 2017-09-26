Fort Washington Retailer Sells $50,000 Winning Bonus Match 5 Ticket

Lucky ticket sold for Sept. 24 drawing

Are you $50,000 richer this morning? Check your Bonus Match 5 ticket to see if you are our lucky winner! The Maryland Lottery is looking for the player holding a top-prize winning ticket from the Sunday, Sept. 24 drawing.

F&W Convenience in Fort Washington sold the winning ticket, which matches the five numbers of 3, 8, 13, 23 and 37; the Bonus Ball was 31. Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place. The winner has 182 days to claim the prize and must come in person to Lottery headquarters at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore.

The Prince George’s County retailer is also a winner; the Lottery will give the store located at 974 East Swan Creek Road a bonus of $500 for selling the lucky ticket.

Bonus Match 5 drawings take place seven days a week. Players select five numbers ranging from 1 to 39. The Bonus Ball drawn from the remaining 34 numbers provides extra chances to win. Your ticket is a winner if you match five, four or three of the original five winning numbers selected in the drawing. If you match the Bonus Ball number, you only need to match four, three or two of your original numbers to win!