Charles County Celebrates Port Tobacco River Park Ribbon Cutting

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, the Board of Commissioners participated in the ribbon cutting of Charles County’s newest park, the Port Tobacco River Park/ Tom Roland Natural Resource Area (7685 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco).

Tom Roland, a former Charles County Government employee, worked with the county for 38 years and was instrumental in the acquisition of the Port Tobacco River Park. The County Commissioners recognize Tom Roland’s diligent work for county parks and encourage residents to visit the Port Tobacco River Park.

More photos of the event is available online at www.flickr.com/photos/charlescountygovernment/sets

