Local Volunteers Recognized as “Beautiful” Calvert County People

The Board of County Commissioners honored 12 Calvert County residents for their volunteer efforts during the 2017 Calvert You Are Beautiful awards program Sept. 26.

The 12 recipients were nominated for their work with a variety of Calvert County organizations. The annual event celebrates those who give freely of their time and effort to make Calvert County a great community.

Each year the Board of County Commissioners recognizes the works of local volunteers through the Calvert You Are Beautiful Volunteer Awards program.

Nominated volunteers might be a medic at a local fire and rescue station; someone who staffs a fundraiser or festival; or the person who generously gives time to school programs, museums, hospice, homeless shelters and other service-based agencies.

2017 Calvert You Are Beautiful Awards

This year the Board of County Commissioners honored 12 nominees for their dedication to the Calvert County community. View video vignettes of the nominees using the links below. Congratulations and thanks to all the volunteers who make Calvert County a great place to live.