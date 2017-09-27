On Friday, September 22, 2017, James “Herb” Herbert, of Temple Hills, MD, went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Jones Herbert;a devoted daughter, Debra Wyatt; siblings, Joseph Armstrong, Richard Herbert, Mary Holt, Rosetta Holt, Helen Jefferson and Grace Bush; son-in-law, Kevin Wyatt, two grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 6, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the BRISCOE-TONIC FUNERAL HOME located at 2294 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, MD. The Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 7 at 11:00 a.m. at ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH (Broadcreek) located at 9801 Livingston road in Fort Washington , MD.

Interment immediately following the service at the church cemetery.