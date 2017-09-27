James “Herb” Herbert

September 27, 2017

On Friday, September 22, 2017, James “Herb” Herbert, of Temple Hills, MD, went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Jones Herbert;a devoted daughter, Debra Wyatt; siblings, Joseph Armstrong, Richard Herbert, Mary Holt, Rosetta Holt, Helen Jefferson and Grace Bush; son-in-law, Kevin Wyatt, two grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 6, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the BRISCOE-TONIC FUNERAL HOME located at 2294 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, MD. The Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 7 at 11:00 a.m. at ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH (Broadcreek) located at 9801 Livingston road in Fort Washington , MD.

Interment immediately following the service at the church cemetery.

