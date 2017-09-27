Laura Jane Watson, 38

Laura Jane Watson, daughter of Wendy Milone and Desmond Watson passed away unexpectedly at her residence, on 23 Sep 2017, aged 38 yrs. She was born in Kings Lynn, England on July 24, 1979 and moved to the United States in 1994, along with her mother, sisters and step-father.

Laura was an employee of Burchmart/Shell in Mechanicsville, MD and her extreme loving and caring approach made life that much more special for co-workers and friends alike. An avid craftsperson, Laura spent her free-time creating handcrafted sweaters, baby clothes and hand-drawn portraits as gifts for her friends and family. She was indeed proof that an individual can overcome any heartache and obstacle in this life, and yet provide the love and friendship that make others feel extra special. Laura led a simple life, but squeezed every joy out of every minute and will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her.

Laura is survived by her son, Juan Perez, of Phoenix, AZ, her mother Wendy, and stepfather Steve Milone of Waldorf, MD, sisters, Lucy Watson and partner, Nick Eason, of Orlando, FL, Jenna Bunnell and husband Mark of Newburg, MD, Kristen Shull and husband Travis of Westminster, MD, and brother, Mike Milone and wife Kristen of Oceanside, CA. In addition, Laura is survived by those who felt her love and affection as much as anyone, her 11 nieces and nephews; Jordan and Makayla Watson, Aiden, Amari, Haven, Everett and Avery Eason of Orlando, FL, Liam Hicks and Lily Bunnell of Newburg, MD, Maddy Shull of Westminster MD, and Aria Milone of Oceanside, CA.

Laura was predeceased by her infant son, Stephen Perez, and her father, Desmond Watson, as well as her partner in life of twelve years, Eric Moreno, and her in-laws, Ramsey and Nancy Moreno of Buckeye, AZ.

Family will receive friends for Laura’s Life Celebration Visitation from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD with Funeral services at 12pm.

Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD.