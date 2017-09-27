Dr. Roger G. Winn, PhD

Roger Winn, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on September 22, surrounded by his loving family. He is now home with the Lord. He was the son of Ursula Mary and Roy Winn and born in Washington, DC.

He was an active member of the Moose, belonging to the Mechanicsville Lodge and receiving the Fellowship Degree. He was also involved in the Elks Lodge, VFW, and American Legion. Roger was a recipient of the Purple Heart from his service in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Winn; one sister, Mildred Eames; two nephews, Roy Winn and Michael G. Bodyl, Jr.; and one niece, Loretta Winn.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Winn; one daughter, Vickie Winn; and two sons Roger J. Winn and Shawn Earnshaw. In addition, survivors include aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and grandchildren.

A Viewing will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 5pm until time of Funeral Service at 7pm at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will take place on Friday, October 6, 2017 at 1:45pm at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.