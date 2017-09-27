Anna Edwina Branan, 93, of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away on September 24, 2017 in Callaway, Maryland.

Edwina was born on August 13, 1924 in Clements, Maryland to the late Edwin P. Johnson and the late Agnes F. Raley Johnson. Edwina was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Edwina is predeceased by her parents, her husband, John S. Branan, her sister, Rita Wible, and her brother, Edwin P. Johnson, Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald J. Branan, Paul E. Branan, her daughters, Joyce A. Peters, Judy L. Steer and her sisters, Charlotte Beck and Nora Wible. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

A Life Celebration Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 from 5PM to 8PM with prayers at 7PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peters Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery.