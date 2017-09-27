Margaret Frances Thomas, 84, of Upper Marlboro passed away September 25, 2017 at her residence. She was born March 19, 1933 in Croom, MD to James Rudolph and Mildred Gertrude (Vermillion) Brady. Margaret was raised in Croom and attended school in Upper Marlboro. She married John Thomas on July 19, 1952 and they lived in Seat Pleasant for a few years before moving back to Croom where she raised her family. Margaret was employed as a cafeteria worker at Gwynn Park High School. Following her retirement she went to work as a shampoo girl for The Hair Company in Lothian. Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Episcopal Parish and in her spare time she enjoyed traveling, playing cards and crocheting.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband John Davis Thomas. She is survived by children John A. Thomas of Hanover, PA, Dennis J. Thomas (Eleanor May) of Lothian, Theresa M. Hank (Casey) of Edinburg, VA, Glenn E. Thomas (Steve C. Kensinger) of Aquasco, Debbie L. Richards (Joseph) of Upper Marlboro, Frances A. Albaugh (Brad) of Chestertown and Steve A. Thomas, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.