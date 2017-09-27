Ruth Catherine [Roylance] Pyles, 87

Ruth Catherine [Roylance] Pyles of Solomons, MD, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2017, at the age of 87.

She was born in Capitol Heights, MD, June 13, 1930 to William G. and Caroline Shumaker Roylance and grew up in Clinton, MD.

Ruth married Calvin C. “Hap” Pyles on October 10, 1953, at Bells United Methodist Church in Camp Springs and was active for many years there. She and Calvin later joined Corkran Memorial United Methodist Church in Temple Hills, MD and continued there as active members. Most of her married life was spent in Camp Springs, but she and her husband moved to Huntingtown, MD about twenty years ago. They joined Huntingtown United Methodist Church, where they were both active until their health no longer permitted it.

Ruth is survived by one daughter, Niki [Pyles] Hutzler (James) of Parkersburg, WV; two granddaughters, Shelby L. Smith (Jeffrey) of Great Mills, MD and Susan R. Barrett (Cody) of Davisville, WV; and one sister, Mary M. Gerard of Morrison, TN; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two brothers, William G. Roylance and Robert C. Roylance.

Ruth worked for C & P Telephone Company (later Verizon) for 41 years, beginning as a service representative and holding many management and staff level positions, lastly as a technical methods writer. She was a member of the Telephone Company Pioneers and served on their community relations team. Upon retirement she was a member of the Temple Hills Homemakers Club.

Ruth was an accomplished seamstress and crafter as well as a basket weaver. She loved flowers and always had beautiful gardens and houseplants. She was known for her shamrocks that were nearly always blooming in a sunny spot. She had an amazing ability to spot four-leafed clovers, usually while just walking along, and collected them for many years. She also had the uncanny ability to find disgarded coins in parking lots and on sidewalks. She always picked them up and saved them throughout the year to share with her granddaughters.

Ruth loved animals of all kinds, and they loved her. Animals that would not take to strangers quickly found their way onto her lap to the amazement of their owners. She shared her life with many dogs and cats over the years and was a special “friend” to many other pets who liked to visit her.

Ruth had an extensive collection of owls which she began in the 1970’s. She also collected dogs, mice and bird figurines and was especially fond of the “bluebird of happiness.”

Services for Ruth will be as follows: Visitation, Tuesday, September 26th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, at Lee Funeral Home, Owings, MD; Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 27th at 11:00 am, at Huntingtown United Methodist Church. Burial will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at a later date.