Associates Bid Farewell to Hospital Atrium with Construction Kick-Off Party

With renovations getting underway in early October, the Atrium dining room within MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital hosted its final event Sept. 26.

The Tuesday construction kick-off party included complimentary lunch and dessert for associates — many of whom supported the Atrium renovation through the hospital’s philanthropy efforts. Nearly 400 employees enjoyed burgers, cupcakes and activities before posing for a commemorative photo just outside the popular gathering spot, which has served as a bustling hub for visitors and associates since its 1991 opening.

The current Atrium will close Oct. 2 to begin its transformation, which includes expansion into the adjacent courtyard. The new space — with updated furniture, high-tech audio/visual equipment and a privacy room divider as well as fresh lighting, flooring and décor — will better accommodate our patients, their friends and family, as well as those who care for them. The project is expected to be completed next spring.

The Café at Buena Vista will remain open during the Atrium renovation to serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and a la carte items daily. A limited amount of seating will remain available for visitors in the cantina dining area attached to the cafeteria.

Visit MedStarStMarys.org/PowerToHeal to learn more about how our associates are giving back to MedStar St. Mary’s and always striving to improve the patient experience.

