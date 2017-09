The joint meeting of NAS Patuxent River leadership and the St. Mary’s Board of County Commissioners will be held Oct. 3, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Frank Knox Employee Development Center, Building 2189, Room 100. The meeting is open to the public.

Scheduled topics include the Bird-Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) program update, the Joint Land Use Study, the Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) Program, and the Department of Economic Development Incubator update.