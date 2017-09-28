Citizens Invited to Submit Legislative Proposals for 2018 General Assembly Session

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a joint meeting with members of the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation on Tuesday, December 5 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, as well as proposals from organizations and citizens for the enactment of legislation during the 2018 session of the General Assembly of Maryland.

The form to submit a legislative proposal can be found online at http://www.co.saint-marys.md.us/countyattorney/index.asp

The deadline for proposals to be considered at the December 5 meeting is October 11. Proponents will be provided an opportunity to be heard at the joint meeting.

Proposals can be submitted to:

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County

41770 Baldridge Street

P.O. Box 653

Leonardtown, MD 20650

csmc@stmarysmd.com

and

Deborah C. Rey, Delegate

District 29B, St. Mary’s County

323 House Office Building

6 Bladen Street

Annapolis, MD 21401

deborah.rey@house.state.md.us

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County invite citizens to their next Public Forum on Tuesday, October 17 where they will have an opportunity to speak about any topic of their choosing.