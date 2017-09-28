PG County Detectives Charge High School Student for Bringing Gun to School

Prince George’s County Police Department, Detectives charged a high school student for bringing a gun to school on Tuesday, September 26,2017, and for assaulting an officer.

The suspect is 17-year-old Xavier Matthews of the 2000 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills. He is charged as an adult.

On September 26, around 9:25 am, a School Resource Officer at Potomac High School was notified by a teacher that a trespasser was inside of the school. The School Resource Officer located Matthews who was last seen with the trespasser. While interviewing Matthews, he assaulted our officer and was arrested. During a search, the officer recovered a gun from Matthews. Out of an abundance of caution, school officials placed the school on lockdown.

Officers were able to quickly identify the juvenile trespasser. He was seen on surveillance video leaving the school and the lockdown was lifted.

Matthews is charged with assault and for carrying a handgun on school property. He’s being held on a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regional Investigation Division at 301-292-5300. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.