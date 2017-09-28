St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office ask for Public’s Assistance in Stolen Bike Case

September 28, 2017

On Friday, September 22, 2017, at approximately 7:40 pm, unknown suspect(s) stole a red, white, and black Trek brand, Top Fuel model 9.9 men’s mountain bike from the rack attached to a gray Jeep Wrangler.

The Jeep was parked in the public parking located between The Front Porch restaurant and The Hair Company, in Leonardtown, at the time of the theft.

The bike is valued at approximately $8,000.00

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact DFC K. Flerlage at 301.475.4200 ext. *2237 or by email at kenneth.flerlage@stmarysmd.com. CASE #50356-17

Callers may also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or TEXT a TIP to “TIP239” plus your message to “”CRIMES” (274637). Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED and callers can remain ANONYMOUS. St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers REWARDS of up to $1,000 for information about a crime that leads to an arrest or indictment.

