Upcoming Clinics Offer Free Rabies Vaccinations for Pets in Calvert County

The Calvert County Health Department is sponsoring rabies clinics in the coming weeks, offering free rabies vaccinations for county pets.

The free clinics are scheduled as follows:

• Saturday, Oct. 14, Huntingtown High School, 4125 Solomons Island Road

• Saturday, Oct. 21, Huntingtown High School, 4125 Solomons Island Road

Clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Proof of prior vaccination is required to receive the three-year vaccine. Eligible pets include cats, dogs and ferrets in carriers or on leashes and muzzled if necessary. This is an open-air clinic with no special facilities to vaccinate animals that cannot be restrained (feral animals or stray animals) by their owners.

Calvert County pet licenses will also be available at the rabies clinics. Pet licenses are $7 for spayed or neutered pets (proof required) and $20 for those not spayed or neutered. A Calvert County pet license must be renewed every year and is required for all cats and dogs age five months and older. Ferrets are not required to have a license.

For more information, call the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535-5400 or

410-535-3922. Visit online at www.calverthealth.org.