VIDEO: Motor Vehicle Accident Involving a Maryland State Trooper in California, Maryland

On Thursday, September 28, 2017, at approximately 11:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue crews responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and First Colony Boulevard, in California, for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

First responders arrived on scene to discover a motor vehicle accident with injuries involving a Maryland State Police, marked SUV, and a Jeep.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, secured the SUV and extracted the Trooper from her vehicle.

The Trooper was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation, and details will be released as they become available.

