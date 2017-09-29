Indian Head Man Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges

September 29, 2017
Darrell Marvin Clinton, 28, of Indian Head

On September 22, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section as well as members of the Emergency Services Team executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.

Pursuant to the search, crack cocaine, distribution paraphernalia, U.S. currency, and a handgun were recovered.

Darrell Marvin Clinton, 28, of Indian Head, was arrested on the scene and charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics as well as illegally possessing a firearm.

The Narcotics Enforcement Section investigated.

