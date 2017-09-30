Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Motorcycle Crash Involving 17-Year-Old Male

September 30, 2017

On Friday, September 29, 2017, at approximately 3:55 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Billingsley Road near Leonardtown Road and Piney Church Road in Waldorf for the report of a motorcycle accident.

Initial investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling west on Billingsley Road when the driver left the roadway for unknown reasons before striking a sign and a tree.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was flown to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.


This entry was posted on September 30, 2017 at 8:39 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.