UPDATE: Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Waldorf Motor Vehicle Accident Identified

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.: A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the La Plata Barrack indicates that a 1985 Buick Regal operated by Timothy Moreland, of Waldorf, was traveling in the 1st left turn lane of Westbound Route 228 east of Western Parkway in Waldorf. At the same time, Dwayne Thompson, of Loveville, was attempting to walk across westbound Route 228 from the median. For unknown reasons, Thompson entered the travel path of the Buick and was subsequently struck.

Thompson was pronounced deceased on the scene by Charles County Emergency Medical Services personnel. Next of kin was notified by MSP La Plata barrack.

9/30/2017: On Saturday, September 30, 2017, at approximately 5:45 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Westbound Route 228 (Berry Road) east of Western Parkway in Waldorf.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200. The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Senior Trooper Scarlett of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack. (17MSP041376)

