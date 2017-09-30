Joseph Windsor “Joe” “Tiger” Dickerson, Sr., 89, of Abell, MD passed away peacefully September 26, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 7, 1928 in Abell, MD to the late George A. Dickerson and Elizabeth Rich.

On November 22, 1947, Joe married his beloved wife, Mary Cecilia Dickerson at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, MD. Together they celebrated close to 70 wonderful years of marriage. His highlight was spending time with his children and grandchildren who came to visit every Sunday for a soul food dinner. He was a waterman for most of his life, and enjoyed spending his days outside on the boat and then dining on his harvest. He was an avid Washington Redskins and Nationals fan. He also enjoyed watching wrestling and listening to country music; his favorite song was “When it Rains it Pours.” Another hobby was going to Delaware Park and Maryland Live to play the slot machines. In addition to his family, he also loved his pet cats.

In addition to his beloved wife, Mary, Joe is also survived by his children: Joseph W. Dickerson, Jr. (Eunice) of California, MD, Joan B. Padgett of Clinton, MD, Patricia L. Dickerson of Upper Marlboro, MD, Martina L. Saunders (Rudolph) of Mechanicsville, MD, Ivan N. Thomas (Julia) of LaPlata, MD, Monique R. Johnson (James) of Leonardtown, MD, and Keith A. Dickerson (Lissa) of Hughesville, MD; his sister, Rita Frederick of Abell, MD; 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Zeola L. Dickerson-Thompson; his grandson, Joseph Lawrence Thompson; and his great grandson, Jawhar Stokes ll, his siblings: Paul Dickerson, Aubrey Dickerson, Francis Aloysius Dickerson, Herman Dickerson, Earl Dickerson, George Dickerson and Marjorie Dickerson.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Anthony Lickteig at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton’s Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. Interment with follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tyreke Carroll, Lamont Dickerson, Jawhar Stokes, Gary Thomas, Ivan Thomas Jr, and Javon Wright, Honorary pallbearers will be Myles Cutchember, Keith Dickerson Jr., Rashard Jackson and Tyreke Johnson.