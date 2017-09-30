Page Hudson “Hud” Leake, 58 of Hollywood, MD passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

He was born April 14, 1959 in Luray, VA to Page Strother and Sapphire “Lea” Leake of Lexington Park, MD.

Page was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He was a 1977 graduate of Great Mills High School. He was self-employed as a custom home builder for over 35 years of dedicated service to the local businesses and families he worked for.

In addition to his parents, Page is also survived by his sister, Linda Darlene Leake Carrico of Hughesville, MD; and his nieces: Fallon, Logann, Regan and Jensyn Carrico. He is also survived by his partner Donna Broecker of Hollywood, MD. Page was preceded in death by his fiancé, Robin Murphy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.