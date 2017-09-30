Robert Brian Dillow, 54, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on September 20, 2017 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

He was born March 26, 1963 in Leonardtown, MD to Mary Ruth Bradburn Dillow and the late Charles D. Dillow.

Robert was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a 1981graduate of Great Mills High School. He earned a degree from Towson University College in which he graduated from in 1986. He was employed for over 30 dedicated years as an inspector for the Federal Government. Robert enjoyed playing golf and played ball with the Strugglers and the Hobo’s softball teams.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Dillow, of Lexington Park, MD, and his brothers, Joseph C. Dillow (Chrissy), of Harker Heights, TX, and Richard K. Dillow (Cheryl), of Ocean Isle Beach, NC. He was predeceased by his father, Charles D. Dillow.

Family will receive friends on Monday, September 25, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers recited by Deacon Ammon Ripple at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be officiated by Reverend Jerry Gamrot on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., at Holy Face Catholic Cemetery, Great Mills, MD.

Pallbearers will be David Dillow, Don Chitty, Brian Shields, Bobby Bean, Eddie Bowles, and Brian Schelle.