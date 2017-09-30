Alexander James Roper was born on May 3, 1999 at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Alex was raised in Calvert County. He grew up mainly in Huntingtown, surrounded by much of his extended family. Alex had many hobbies. He loved to go fishing, watch football (the Redskins were his favorite team), listen to music (he had very diverse taste, but he liked Outlaw Country best) and ride motorcycles with his Dad. In fact, Alex received his Motorcycle License prior to earning his Driver’s License.

Alex also spent much of his childhood playing sports, such as Soccer, Baseball, Basketball, and Roller Hockey. Alex enjoyed being outdoors and participated in activities, such as camping, hiking, geocaching, and kayaking. Alex was a member of Boy Scout Troop 347 and had advanced to the rank of Life Scout. He had numerous Merit Badges and Awards.

Alex had a wonderful sense of humor, which often included playing practical jokes on his closest friends and family. He always greeted you with a sweet smile and had the best, hearty laugh. He liked watching Comedy Movies, the sillier the better. In fact, he had memorized much of the dialogue for Stepbrothers and Talladega Nights and could often be heard reciting lines from these films.

Alex shared very close relationships with his siblings. Particularly, his brother Josh, with whom he was close in age and had similar interests. It was amazing to watch how Alex could seamlessly go from roughhousing and wrestling with his brothers, to gently playing and hugging his sisters. Alex also was a loving caretaker to his pets, Loki and Callie.

Alex was a very bright and inquisitive child; exceling in many subjects in school. Though, History was probably his favorite. He attended Calverton, Cardinal Hickey Academy, Plum Point Middle School and Huntingtown High School. He graduated from Huntingtown High School, receiving his Diploma and an AP Scholar Achievement on June 8, 2017. Alex loved Welding and had recently been accepted into the Apprenticeship program for Steamfitters Local 602. He had just started his Apprenticeship classes on August 21, 2017. He had worked for Paramount and Kirlin.

Tragically, Alex passed away on September 23, 2017 in an auto accident, while on his way to work. Our hearts are forever broken. We will always cherish the many fond moments we shared with Alex. But, we will always regret the many memories that were yet to be made from a life that was taken much too young.

Alex is survived by his parents Angela and Jeff Cunningham and Christopher and Lori Roper; sisters Caili, Shannon and Moira Cunningham; brothers Joshua Roper and Kieran Koppers; grandparents Sharon and Arthur Dymond, John and Marian Roper, Jeff and Kathy Cunningham and Randy and Nancy Stillwell; as well as numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.