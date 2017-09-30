Mary Ann A. Higgs, 80, of Waldorf, MD passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

She had a long career with the federal government eventually retiring from the Department of Agriculture. She truly enjoyed hosting family dinners and often joked that she used family as guinea pigs to test new recipes. She was a member of the MD/DC/VA Hand Dance Association which is where she met her beloved Charles “Charlie” Hinton who preceded her in death.

She was the daughter of the late Melba (Damico) and Charles K. Abbate. She is survived by sisters Josephine “Millie” Cosman, and Jane Hoffman (Fritz); children Charles (Janet Caudell), Mark, Christopher (Kim Kowalinski), and Michelle A. (David Yarborough); grandchildren Lyndsay, Chad, Marty, Lacosta, Christopher, Anna, and Rodney; five great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Family will receive friends Thursday, October 5, 2017, 10 to noon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617, where Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment to follow at Washington National Cemetery.