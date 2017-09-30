On September 25, 2017, Margaret Shirley “Peggy” Thomas, of Nanjemoy, MD passed away. Beloved wife of the recently departed Gottlieb Fred Thomas. Devoted Mother of Shirley Michele Boswell and Stephanie Michaela Lemke (Timothy). Loving grandmother of Shannon Michele Boswell (Luis) and Jonathan Gottlieb Lemke (Taylor); and grandsons-by-choice CJ Maddox and Tra Combs. Also survived by a host of relatives and friends.

Peggy worked for the Prince George’s County School System, later joining the FBI where she retired in 1987. She enjoyed doing crafts such as spinning wool, knitting/crocheting and making beaded dolls and holiday ornaments. She had a love for all animals, including her horse, Snobby Doc. She also enjoyed spending time with her husband, family and friends; and she looked forward to her annual vacation at Rehoboth Beach and seeing her much-loved “beach family.”

Visitation will be held on October 6, 2017 from 2PM until time of service at 4PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, 211 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, MD.