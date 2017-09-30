Ronald “Ronnie” James Curtin, Jr., 53, of Waldorf, MD passed away on September 26, 2017 at the University of Charles Regional Medical Center.

Ronnie was born on September 18, 1964 in Washington, DC to Ronald J. Curtin, Sr. and Kathleen A. Mathewson. He is also survived by his brothers, Douglas G. Curtin and Richard L. Curtin; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Ronnie was employed as a sheet metal worker (Local #100). He was an avid Redskins and Nationals Fan and he loved being in the sun and on the water.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 2, 2016 from 2-4PM and from 6-8PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD); Private interment at a later date.