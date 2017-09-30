VIDEO: Motor Vehicle Crash in Great Mills Sends One to Trauma Center

On Saturday, September 30, 2017, at approximately 2:45 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood and Bay District Volunteer Departments and ambulance crews from the Lexington Park Rescue Squad responded to Chancellors Run Road at the intersection of Buck Hewitt Road, in Great Mills, for the report of a serious motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Firstresponders arrived on scene to discover a crash involving two vehicles, a Toyota Tacoma was overturned with the patient trapped, and a Acura ILX was off the roadway and in a drainage ditch.

The male driver of the Toyota was transported to Chancellors Run Regional Park were a Maryland State Police Helicopter was awaiting to transport him to an area trauma center. The female driver of the Acura refused treatment at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene said the the Acura was traveling east on Chancellors Run Road, and was turning onto Buck Hewitt Road when it failed to yield to the Toyota who was traveling West on Chancellors Run Road.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

