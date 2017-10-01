UPDATE: Charles County Shooting/Attempted Murder Suspect Located

October 1, 2017
Trevon Chisley, 22, of Waldorf

Trevon Chisley, 22, of Waldorf

UPDATE 10/2/2017: Suspect Trevon Chisley turned himself in to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Waldorf station.

Anyone with information is still urged to call Detective J. Elliott at 301-609-6515.

10/1/2017: On Sunday, October 1, 2017, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and leg. The victim was subsequently flown to a hospital for treatment and is currently in critical condition.

A second victim was on the scene who was not injured during the incident. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation.

The on-scene investigation revealed the victims met with the suspect, identified as Trevon Chisley, 22, of Waldorf, at a hotel in Waldorf on the evening of September 30. There was a dispute between the parties involved, and they separated. A few hours later, the two victims were standing outside on Amber Leaf Place when Chisley approached and started shooting at them.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Trevon Chisley, or additional information about this incident, is asked to call Detective J. Elliott at 301-609-6515. Chisley should be considered armed and dangerous; anyone who sees him should contact police immediately. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or submit tips online at tipsubmit.com. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Chisley’s arrest.

Trevon Chisley, 22, of Waldorf

Trevon Chisley, 22, of Waldorf


This entry was posted on October 1, 2017 at 11:44 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to UPDATE: Charles County Shooting/Attempted Murder Suspect Located

  1. anonymous on October 2, 2017 at 1:49 am

    He knew he’d get his ass whooped so he used a gun like the coward he is.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 2, 2017 at 2:22 pm

      I could have not said it better myself…they always pull a gun now…some youngsters dont wanna take the beating and the embarrassment of a fight

      Reply
  2. Anonymous on October 2, 2017 at 5:53 am

    Typical mop head behavior. Filthy animals

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on October 2, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Sounds premeditated to me. Hopefully they catch him before he does kill someone. I don’t know about anyone else but my mid 20’s and early 30’s were the best time of my life. This guy will spend his trying not to drop the soap.

    Reply
  4. PATRICK on October 2, 2017 at 7:52 am

    WELL SINCE THIS WAS A DRUG DEAL GONE BAD I FEEL NO SIMPATHY FOR THE VICTIM

    Reply
  5. What a Shame on October 2, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Two faces of Poindexter.

    Mop head and mop head with goggles

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 2, 2017 at 2:40 pm

      Reminds me of ‘Mush-mouth’ from the ‘Cosby Kids’…

      Reply
      • Repeat Offender on October 3, 2017 at 7:47 am

        Come On!

        You mean TREY-VON?

        That says it all.

        Reply
        • Spell Checker on October 3, 2017 at 7:49 am

          UHHH it’s “Tevon”

          Very popular name in THOSE circles.

          Reply
  6. Ricky B. on October 2, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Another filthy and worthless mop head, not a surprise.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 2, 2017 at 11:57 am

      Was the mass shooter in Vegas a surprise to you? Typical in my opinion.

      Reply
  7. Rob Stark on October 2, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Another fine example of exactly what Charles County is turning in to. I hate to say it but Waldorf deserves the reputation that it has earned!

    Reply
    • Steve on October 2, 2017 at 6:15 pm

      Its spreading to all of Southern Maryland. So you are only 1/3 correct!

      Reply
  8. Capt. Obvious on October 2, 2017 at 10:54 am

    It’s all about the street cred.

    Reply
  9. Ben Matlock on October 2, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Even if he is arrested, he will probably be released and get time served with an apology from the court for inconveniencing him. Keep voting Democrat people.

    Reply
  10. Duh Duh Duh on October 2, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    I’m going to guess this isn’t this Dindu’s first rodeo, since he hasn’t been apprehended yet, and the cops already have multiple booking photos…

    Reply
    • Bob Lob Law on October 3, 2017 at 7:32 am

      Dindu nuffin

      Reply
  11. Bow wow on October 2, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Untie his nappy head!

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on October 2, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Amazing,this guy was charged with carrying a concealed weapon on school property and his case was put on the stet docket.Are you kidding me? These judges are a joke.And now you see what happens when these judges do not put these criminals in jail.Get rid of judges who do not give jail time.They are endangering you and your families.The democrats have to go.Protest against them.

    Reply
  13. Anonymous on October 2, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    So the moderator is bias when approving comments I see.

    Reply
  14. Anonymous on October 2, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Mop top scumbag number 6,052,442 and the name “Trevon.” Could an incident like that be anymore typical?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.