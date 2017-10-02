UPDATE; Victim in Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Dameron Identified

UPDATE 10/20/201 @5:35 p.m.: On Monday, October 2, 2017, at approximately 6:35 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Three Notch Road and Will’s Road.

Upon arrival, units discovered two vehicles involved and one operator deceased. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by Andrea Denise Ridgell, 31 of Dameron, was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road when for unknown reasons her vehicle crossed the centerline. Ridgell’s vehicle continued into the path of a northbound 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Edward James Buser III, 59 of Ridge. Buser was pronounced deceased on the scene. Ridgell and a juvenile passenger were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and has not yet provided a statement is asked to contact Cpl. Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 Ext. *8031.

