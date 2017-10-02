NAS PAX River Sets Noise Advisory for Night Flights Oct. 2 – Oct. 6

Communities surrounding the naval air station are advised that noise-generating night-time testing events are scheduled to take place on October 2 through October 6, 2017 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. each evening.

Pilots at PAX will be testing and training for realistic night flight scenarios that are essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028.