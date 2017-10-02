St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Make Arrest in Piney Point Burglaries

On Tuesday, September 26, 2017, Deputy Phillip Robinson of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to two burglaries to businesses located in the Piney Point area.

During the investigation a similar method of operation was identified and video surveillance captured a vehicle in the area at the time of the offenses. Deputy Robinson located the vehicle and subsequently identified the operator of that vehicle as Ryan Marshall Edwards 29 of Piney Point.

During further investigation Edwards was positively identified from additional video surveillance and subsequently charged with:

Burglary 2 nd Degree (2 Counts)

Degree (2 Counts) Burglary 4 th Degree (2 Counts)

Degree (2 Counts) Theft under $1,000

Malicious Destruction of Property

Edwards was incarcerated pending a review by the District Court Commissioner. Deputy Robinson’s investigation was aided by Detectives and Crime Lab from the Criminal Investigations Division.

