Lexington Park Women Arrested for Oxycodone After Traffic Stop in Lusby

On Thursday, August 31, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Deputy Gott of the Calvert County Sherriff Office was patrolling in the area of Rousby Hall Road and Clubhouse Drive, in Lusby when his license plate reader system advised that a silver Pontiac was being driven with a suspended registration.

Depututy Gott confirmed the suspended registration, and activated his emergency equipment, and conducted a traffic stop on the Pontiac in the area of Rousby Hall Road and Barreda Blvd. Deputy Gott made contact with the driver who was identified as Katina Willieast Jenkins, 40, of Lexington Park.

Jenkins told deputies that she thought she had taken care of her repair order issue. While Deputy Gott was writing Jenkins a warning for her violation, Jenkins attempted to exit her vehicle. Deputy Gott had to issue verbal commands advising Jenkins to remain in her vehicle.

While issuing Jenkins her traffic warning Deputy Gott observed in plain view a prescription bottle in the center console of the vehicle. Jenkins advised deputies that the bottle contained her methadone and oxycodone. Jenkins then handed over the bottle, and Deputy Gott observed two white pills of methadone and three pink pills of suspected oxycodone.

Deputy Gott observed the prescription bottle was written to Jenkins for Methadone but she had no documentation she was supposed to be in possession of oxycodone. Jenkins told deputies that she was prescribed oxycodone, but simply did not have her prescription on her because she only keeps a few pills on her at a time. Jenkins told deputies that she may also have a marijuana roach in the vehicle as well.

During a search of the vehicle Deputy Gott located a plastic straw in the glove box of the vehicle that contained white residue of suspected oxycodone. Jenkins denied that she used the straw to snort oxycodone. The search also located a marijuana blunt containing suspected marijuana in the center console, as well as a folded piece of notebook paper containing suspected oxycodone residue. Deputy Gott also located an additional marijuana blunt in a small bag in the rear of the vehicle.

Jenkins was Arrested and Transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where she was charged with possession of oxycodone and paraphernalia

