Crime Solvers Seeking Information on Latest Lexington Park Armed Robbery

10/10/2017: On Sunday, October 1, 2017, at approximately 1:45 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery.
Preliminary investigation indicated a pizza delivery driver was making a delivery in the 21000 block of Liberty Street, in Great Mills. The delivery driver reported he was approached by two black males, and there was a brief struggle; the suspects fled the area. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) have assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Detective David Alexander at (301) 475-4200 ext*1954, or by email at david.alexander@stmarysmd.com.
Anonymous tips can be received at Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or by texting a tip to TIP239.
Persons with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 through Crime Solvers.
who delivers pizza at 1:40 a.m.???
While you may be all tucked-in by 8p, I can assure you the world keeps moving while you slumber.
St. Mary’s is a bit uncommon for not having a night life.
Someone who has the munchies I would imagine.
Why would you rob a pizza delivery person, they barely carry any cash at all. Free pizza maybe?
robbed at gunpoint by two black males – NO WAY! I’m Shocked. SHOCKED I SAY!
Must have been drugs in that pizza. You know how much they like drugs!
So they rob someone who is just making ends meat and they steal his tip money. I guarantee he had very little money other then his personal cash since most orders are paid for by credit card and that includes tip. The only thing that would be justice in this case is if these 2 idiots trip and the gun goes off in their pocket obliterating their so called manhood. At least then they would not spread their rotten seed and create more criminals.
Well said…
meat? LOOOOOL
I said the same….lol
Profile. It works. Profile people, profile the environment you will be at. May just save your life one day.
Malcom Ex I hope you are shocked by the two white boys in the other posts for burglary.
ME, Me, ME!
No – not shocked at all.
White trash blows into the yard with every breeze.
But the local herds are to be watched carefully.
ANY mfr robbing a pizza delivery person is sick and needs to be put down!
THINK about it people! This delivery person is doing a job to bring in a FEW dollars honestly – and it’s a job many times inconvenient, under-appreciated, and unrewarding.
Yet when you – the customers – are kickin back – watchin the TV, or just fightin off the hunger in a lazy way – THAT SERVICE IS GOLD.
And yet some low-life animals wanna bring out on their weaponry and take that which doesn’t belong to them, PLUS scare the hell out of the person by threatening their life?
This shouldn’t be folks. If you know who did this – turn them in. YOUR family may be next!
We gotta nip this in the bud.
And it happens all over again in a month or less since the last time. Maybe it’s the same two who robbed the delivery person at gunpoint in the Queen Anne Apartments area or maybe this is just how most of them are. Probably more mop tops with their underwear hanging out of the back of their pants as usual.
Anyone and everyone that know there turds needs to turn them in or you are no better then them. As for the next person they try and rob I have some advice; take a deep breath, stay calm, aim for the head, and slowly pull the trigger. All the law-abiding citizens would be grateful.