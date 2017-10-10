Crime Solvers Seeking Information on Latest Lexington Park Armed Robbery

10/10/2017: On Sunday, October 1, 2017, at approximately 1:45 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery.

Preliminary investigation indicated a pizza delivery driver was making a delivery in the 21000 block of Liberty Street, in Great Mills. The delivery driver reported he was approached by two black males, and there was a brief struggle; the suspects fled the area. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) have assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Detective David Alexander at (301) 475-4200 ext*1954, or by email at david.alexander@stmarysmd.com.

Anonymous tips can be received at Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or by texting a tip to TIP239.

Persons with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 through Crime Solvers.

