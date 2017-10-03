St. Mary’s County – Missing Person, David Higgins LOCATED

October 3, 2017

Missing Person David M. Higgins has been located.

Higgins is described as a 38-year-old white male

No further information is available at this time.

6 Responses to St. Mary’s County – Missing Person, David Higgins LOCATED

  1. Anonymous on October 3, 2017 at 11:57 am

    He posted a message on Facebook that he is not missing.

    SMNEWSNET: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said Mr, Higgins called the Sheriff’s Office but states he is out of town and refuses to meet with them, so until they or another police agency set eyes on him he is still considered missing.

  2. What the what? on October 3, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    He not missing, he in rehab

    • MindYourBusiness on October 3, 2017 at 1:53 pm

      Definitely not missing. He willfully caught a ride out of town night before last.

      “He not missing, he in rehab”…… <—-WHISKEY TANGO FOXTROT

  3. Big Dookie on October 3, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    No worries- he will show back up when he needs another dope fix. In the mean time, how about police resources go towards actual victims, and not low life junkies.

  4. Anonymous on October 3, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    At least he’s in a safe place.

  5. Anonymous on October 4, 2017 at 6:24 am

    He’s with Magnum

