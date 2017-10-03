Police in Charles County Looking for Additional Theft Victims

On Thursday, September 5, 2017, a victim witnessed a man stealing property from his garage. An investigation followed, and a suspect was developed.

On September 26, Detectives Burgess and Weaver went to a vacant residence in the 8100 block of Bensville Road in Waldorf where they suspected stolen property was being stored. Upon arrival, the officers observed, Christopher Bowie, 26, of Waldorf, pushing a dirt bike in the driveway of the abandoned house. Investigation revealed the dirt bike was stolen earlier in the day from a shed along with other property. A large amount of other lawn equipment from previous burglaries was recovered from the property as well.

Bowie, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft and burglary.

On September 27, detectives and patrol officers conducted a search at Bowie’s residence where additional suspected stolen property was located.

At this time, six victims have been identified and are from the Waldorf, White Plains, and Cobb Island areas. Their reports were filed between January and September 2017. There is still a large amount of recovered property that appears to have been stolen but was never reported.

Anyone who believes their property may have been stolen and/or recovered should contact Detective H. Burgess, the investigating officer, at 301-609-6494.

