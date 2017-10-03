Search Warrant in Charles County Leads to Drug And Firearm Charges

On September 29, 2017, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section as well as members of the Emergency Services Team executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of Bannister Circle in Waldorf.
Pursuant to the search, marijuana, distribution paraphernalia, and a handgun were recovered.
Andarius Ocyrus Conner, 21, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute as well as illegally possessing a firearm.
The Narcotics Enforcement Section investigated.
