Search Warrant in Charles County Leads to Drug And Firearm Charges

October 3, 2017
Andarius Ocyrus Conner, 21, of Waldorf

On September 29, 2017, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section as well as members of the Emergency Services Team executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of Bannister Circle in Waldorf.

Pursuant to the search, marijuana, distribution paraphernalia, and a handgun were recovered.

Andarius Ocyrus Conner, 21, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute as well as illegally possessing a firearm.

The Narcotics Enforcement Section investigated.

6 Responses to Search Warrant in Charles County Leads to Drug And Firearm Charges

  1. Anonymous on October 3, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Don’t care about the weed I care about these little wannabe gangsters with guns. Legalize weed and it puts trash like this out of business.

  2. Nubby Buddy on October 3, 2017 at 11:46 am

    “Andarius Ocyrus” Oh Yeah!

    Wormy headed freaks of Charles County.

    Please stat up there.

  3. Anonymous on October 3, 2017 at 11:58 am

    And yet again, the white police officers are the problem.

  4. Anonymous on October 3, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    WAKE UP PEOPLE.This guy has 2 prior firearm violations,was sentenced to 90 days in jail for firearms charge plus distribution of drugs and no jail time.What is going on with these democratic judges? They dont put criminals in jail and yet this guy continues to commit the same crimes.How are the JUDGES keeping the public safe?

  5. Anonimo on October 3, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Oh yea Police is racist for not letting this people work

  6. Anonymous on October 3, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Get a frickin job

