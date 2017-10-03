PG County Police Department Searching For Suspect Who Sexually Assaulted Young Girl

The Prince George’s County Police Department is actively working to identify and arrest the man who sexually assaulted a young girl as she walked home from her school bus stop. This occurred on September 28th at approximately 2:30 pm at Devon Hills Drive at Grasmere Court in Fort Washington.

The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect grabbed the victim, pulled her between two cars, and then inappropriately touched her. The victim was able to then break free and run away.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male about 5’8”, 260 pounds, with black hair, a mustache, wearing a green shirt and black boots. This is the only reported case of this nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regional Investigation Division at 301-749-5064. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go towww.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.