Residents Asked to Reduce Mosquito Population by Eliminating Standing Water

The best way to prevent mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases is to get rid of mosquito breeding habitats. The Calvert County Department of General Services Mosquito Control Program is winding down but residents are still encouraged to do their part by inspecting their properties for standing water. Any area or container that holds water for a week or more has the potential to produce hundreds, or even thousands, of mosquitoes.

The county Mosquito Control Program team offers the following tips:

• Drain or dump tarps, buckets and flower pots.

• Keep roof gutters free of leaves and other debris.

• Fill in tree stump holes from blown over trees as soon as possible.

• Dispose of cans, plastic containers and anything else that can hold water.

• Cover or drill holes in recycling containers or outside trash cans.

• Turn over wheelbarrows, wading pools and similar items or put them away.

• Store boats covered or upside down.

• Clean and put fresh water in birdbaths or wading pools regularly.

• Make sure your home’s windows and doors have proper screening.

• When outdoors wear light colored long pants and long sleeves.

• Use an approved insect repellent according to manufacturers’ instructions.