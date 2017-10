On Sunday, September 29, 2017 Moses Hudson of Bowie, Maryland went home to be with the Lord. Friends may unite with the family on Monday, October 9, form 10 am until time of service 11 am at the BRISCOE-TONIC FUNERAL HOME located at 2294 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, MD 20601.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD.