Leathia Elizabeth Phillips, 82 of Ridge, MD, entered into eternal rest on September 28, 2017. Family and friends will unite on Friday, October 6, 2017 for visitation at 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter Claver Church, 16922 St Peter Claver Road, Ridge, MD 20680.

Interment to follow at Little Ark Baptist Church Cemetery, 15681 Owens Drive, King George, VA 22485.