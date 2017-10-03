Dwayne Anthony Thompson, 55 of Loveville, MD, departed this life on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in Waldorf, MD.

Dwayne was the oldest of six children, born on August 20, 1962 to Lawrence and Jacqueline Thompson of Loveville, MD. He graduated from Chopticon High School in 1981. Dwayne was employed at Patuxent River Naval Air Station and later transferred to Cheltenham Annex, Mellowed and DEA. Dwayne was very charismatic and made friends everywhere he went. He was able to make you laugh in any situation. If you knew Dwayne, you know that he loved telling jokes, meeting people and interacting with family. Dwayne could make you laugh and cry at the same time. He would go down with the chickens and get up with the roosters. He would also make phone calls early in the morning before 5:00 am. You just didn’t know what day he would choose you. Dwayne loved to show up unexpectedly and he would leave you unexpectedly as well.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his wife, Zeola Dickerson Thompson; son, Joseph Lawrence Thompson; grandparents, Gwynn Proctor, Mildred Proctor, James Lee Thompson and Mary B. Thompson. He leaves to cherish his memories his four daughters, Lakisha Plunkett, Candace Thompson, Nicky Hawkins and Bianca Thompson; his son , Keith Dickerson; daughter-in-law, Lissa Dickerson; son-in-law, Justin Plunkett; five siblings, Lynn Frederick, of Loveville, MD, JoAnn Guiguard (Ronald), of Mechanicsville, MD, James Brian Thompson, of Lexington Park, MD, Deneen Davis (Timothy), of Hampton, VA and Devone Thompson, Sr. (Tiffany), of Loveville, MD; eight grandchildren, Kare’ Parker, Tyliek Spence, Zavion Hall, Madison Bailey, Gianna Thompson, Kelanda Dickerson, Keith Dickerson, Jr. and Jacquelynn Dickerson, nieces and nephews, Mark Frederick, Jr., Agee Bond (Jasmine), Whitney Jenkins (Harry), Brandon Davis, Craig Proctor, Jerome Proctor, Janiero Thompson, Brian Thompson, Rodel Thompson, Lynn Thompson, Danielle Thompson, Devone Thompson, Jr., Mieka Baker and Tandria Thompson, as well as other family and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Friday, October 6, 2017 for visitation at 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Rd, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Pt Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650.