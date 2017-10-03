Wayne Bennett Griffith, 75, of Waldorf, MD passed away on September 26, 2017 at Georgetown Hospital in Washington, DC. Wayne was born on October 20, 1941 in Washington, DC to the late Lester Raymond Griffith and the late Vivian Pauline Bennett. Wayne enjoyed working in the yard, and building things (wood work).

In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Griffith. He is survived by his loving wife, Jackie Griffith; his son, Brad Griffith (Alexis); daughter, Angie Knott (Chris) step-sons, Sean McCowan (Jaime), Shane McCowan (Launa); grandchildren, Landon Griffith, Tyler and Bailee Knott; step-grandchildren, Connor, Noah, Sienna, Nya and Daylin McCowan.

Family will receive friends for Wayne’s visitation on Friday, October 6, 2017 from 11am to 12pm with a Memorial Service at 12pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.